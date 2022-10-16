Local GOP elects new leader

Jon Kelly celebrates Independence Day with his kids Mark, Lauren and J.J.



Jon Kelly of Aspen has just been elected chair of the Pitkin County Republicans.

The 1995 graduate of Stanford University in economics and political science has lived in Aspen for eight years and is the father of three children — a daughter who graduated in 2022 from Aspen High School and twin boys who are juniors at Aspen High School.

In his business career in insurance technology, he co-founded the first venture-backed startup to sell insurance online in 1998 and most recently served as CEO of Kelly Klee Inc., an online insurance brokerage. He has been chair of the Aspen chapter of the Young Presidents Organization, president of the Rotary Club of Aspen and served on the boards of the Aspen Education Foundation and the Aspen Flight Academy.

Kelly, who grew up in La Mirada, Calif., began his involvement in politics as a volunteer for Matt Fong’s campaign for California state controller in 1990.

He succeeds Tom Baker, a retired FBI special agent and consultant, as the local party chair. Baker is the author of the forthcoming book, The Fall of the FBI, published by Post Hill Press, to be released on Dec. 6. The Pitkin County Republicans expressed their gratitude to Tom for his service as chairman for the past two years.





For further information, contact Kelly at jonkelly99@gmail.com or (970) 363-4040, Baker at bakeassociates@aol.com or (703) 470-0090 or Frieda Wallison at fkwallison@me.com or (202) 256-1090.