Local golf results
Aspen Women’s Golf Association
Stroke Play Championship — The Skoor Cup
From Sept. 10, 2022
1st Flight
Low Gross
1st — Katie “Pop” Korn 86
2nd — Sarah Drake 86; Korn won a 3-hole playoff
Low Net
1st — Alexis Weaver 70
2nd — Heidi Burkemper 73
2nd Flight
Low Gross
1st — Jamie McLeod 91
2nd — Irene Greiser 98
Low Net
1st — Carolyn Barbare 71
2nd — Karen Kribs 71
From Sept. 14, 2022
Low Gross
1st — Virginia Newton 93
2nd — Sarah Challinor 101
3rd — Regina DeWetter 115
Low Net
1st — Carolyn Barabe 71
2nd — Susan Dodington 79
3rd — Nancy Bernstein 81
Aspen Men’s Golf Association
From Sept. 15, 2022
Low Gross
1st — Chris Jones 69
2nd — Schanzy 72
2nd Flight
1st — Brandon “Hoss” Blocker 80
2nd — Ted Greene 82
3rd Flight
1st — John McGrath 84
2nd — Mark “Rico” Stout 85
Low Net
1st Flight
1st — Patrick Lyle 70
2nd — Dave Stapleton 76
2nd Flight
1st — Chris Uber 73
2nd — Casey Puckett 76
3rd Flight
1st — Eric Aanonsen 72
2nd — Bill Swanson 75
Closest to Pin #17: Schanzy 2’7″
Also this past Saturday, Sept. 17, Aspen repeated as the Roaring Fork Valley Ryder Cup champion!
3rd Round @ RVR from Sept. 17, 2022
Aspen 17.5/Ironbridge 12.5
Aspen 16/RVR 14
Ironbridge 16/RVR 14
Three match totals: Aspen 100, Ironbridge 87.5, RVR 82.5
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.