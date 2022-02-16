Local Girl Scout cookie sales could end early due to cookie shortage

Girl Scout Ava Gentry from Aspen Junior Troop 15014 reaches for a box of cookies at her post outside Clark's Market in Aspen on the first day of sales on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.

Kaya Williams/The Aspen Times

Just 10 days after local Girl Scouts started slinging Thin Mints and Tagalongs from booths around town, limited supplies could put a premature end to the cookie selling season.

Girl Scouts of Colorado announced in an email Wednesday afternoon that the girl-delivery option would be removed from the Digital Cookie selling tool at 8 p.m. on Feb. 16 to “prevent girls and troops from accepting orders and payment for cookies they do not have in stock.”

That means that “what we have now is what we have to sell,” said Heather Merritt Gentry, the troop leader for Aspen Junior Troop 15014. Scouts can still offer booth and in-person sales while supplies allow, but they won’t be able to restock or take online orders for in-person delivery.

The same goes for every troop in Colorado, though shipped orders and “Gift of Caring” donations can still be processed through the digital cookie app, according to the email sent by Girl Scouts of Colorado.

Troops were already made aware that a new cookie flavor, the Adventureful, would be in limited supply back in January due to pandemic-related labor shortages at Little Brownie Bakers, according to a Feb. 9 email sent to Girl Scout families from Girl Scouts of Colorado CEO Leanna Clark.





But inclement weather and poor road conditions further impacted supply, delaying five trucks carrying 17,437 cases of cookies just before the main delivery day. By Feb. 9, Little Brownie Bakers had reported that they also had limited supplies of other flavors like S’mores and Trefoils, the email states.

“Given the challenges the bakery has faced, we do not anticipate being able to order additional cookies beyond our council order, which includes troop initial order, cupboard initial order, and a few cupboard reorders,” Clark wrote. (The cupboards are sites where troops can go to restock supplies.)

For the Carbondale Daisy Troop 17082, the cookie shortage means the troop of seven scouts will likely only be able to hit about a fifth of the goal they initially set to sell 2,500 to 3,000 boxes.

One of those Daisies, Alma Rossello, said she had set a personal goal of 1,000 boxes for the cookie selling season and had sold about 250 boxes as of the afternoon of Feb. 16, but her entire troop had only 46 boxes of cookies remaining by that point.

Her mother, Rose Rossello, said that last year she was able to fill up a van to the brim seven times to restock from a cookie cupboard in Silt; this year, she was only able to fill up half of the van once and was barely able to fulfill the troop’s initial order, she said.

The Aspen Junior troop is doing a bit better in terms of inventory — they had about 1,000 boxes remaining as of Wednesday — but only because they got “lucky” and found a supply a couple of hours away in a cookie cupboard in Gypsum, Merritt Gentry said.

That troop is “pretty close” to their goal of selling nearly 7,000 boxes, but the girls usually aim to exceed that target, Merritt Gentry said. Though the selling season for troop was scheduled to run through March 13, she anticipates that this coming weekend will be the last one of in-person cookie sales as supplies dwindle; half the girls in the troop have already sold out.

kwilliams@aspentimes.com