Local couple caught in Long Beach

A Basalt man being investigated locally for allegedly stealing high-end mountain bikes was arrested earlier this week in the Los Angeles area with a woman who's also been charged in connection with his local case, according to court documents.

Long Beach police arrested David Thompson, 39, and Elizabeth Sullivan, 33, on Monday, the same day Thompson failed to appear in Pitkin County District Court for arraignment on two counts of felony theft filed by Snowmass Village police last week.

The Long Beach charges against Thompson were not available Friday, though Pitkin County District Judge Chris Seldin issued an arrest warrant and $50,000 cash-only bond for him Monday after he failed to appear in court.

Sullivan was charged in Long Beach with felony commercial burglary and five misdemeanors, including trespassing/refusal to leave a motel, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and providing false identification to police, according to court documents filed Thursday in Pitkin County District Court.

The District Attorney's Office filed a motion Thursday to revoke Sullivan's bond in the Pitkin County case, according to court records.

"The defendant has made efforts to the jurisdiction of this court, and has allegedly committed new crimes in California," prosecutor Don Nottingham wrote in the motion requesting a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Recommended Stories For You

The couple will likely be extradited back to Aspen, Nottingham said Friday.

Thompson was staying with Sullivan at the Roaring Fork Apartments in Basalt when he was arrested Sept. 26 by Snowmass Village police, the documents state.

Sullivan was charged with possession of methamphetamine in Pitkin County District Court after police found the drugs in her apartment while executing a search warrant related to Thompson's alleged bike thefts. Court records also indicate she was charged with possession of a controlled substance this year in Garfield County District Court.

Thompson was arrested by Snowmass Village police on two pending counts of felony theft after he was linked to the theft of two high-end mountain bikes from the town. Police discovered the bikes at Roaring Fork Apartments in Basalt where Sullivan lived, along with methamphetamine, paraphernalia and numerous bike parts.

Roaring Fork Valley police agencies are attempting to link Thompson to the theft of other high-end bicycles this summer.

jauslander@aspentimes.com