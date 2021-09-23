Local briefs: Snowmass hotel gets new name; Aspen Strong hosting event; Aspen Chapel pet blessing on tap

Snowmass hotels under new management, new name to host job fair

Two Snowmass Village hotels are slated to reopen this winter under new management after several months of renovations: the property formerly operating as The Westin will be Viewline Resort Snowmass (now under the Marriott Autograph Collection umbrella) and the Wildwood, which will continue operating under that name.

Both properties will host a job fair Oct. 4 at The Collective in Base Village in advance of the remodeled hotels’ debut this winter. A wide range of departments are hiring, with 50 open positions currently listed at bit.ly/ViewlineJobs .

Job seekers can RSVP in advance at bit.ly/RSVPHiringEvent but registration is not required.

Aspen Strong hosts community hike, mental health celebration Saturday

Aspen Strong, a local nonprofit dedicated to mental health advocacy, will host “Hike, Hope, Heal” on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Aspen.

The annual event includes a walk up Smuggler Mountain Road to remember those lost to suicide and a community mental health celebration with music, vendors, food and libations and prize giveaways in Mollie Gibson Park.





Late registration and bracelet and prize giveaway ticket pickup will be available from 10-11 a.m. Personal trainers Rachel and John Brown will lead a “mindful movement” at 11 a.m. and the hike will follow at 11:20 a.m. The post-hike celebration runs from 12:30-4 p.m.

Proceeds from the $40 donation to participate will go toward the work at Aspen Strong and will help support the Mental Health Fund, a resource that enables therapists to provide up to 10 free sessions for clients. Children 12-younger are free.

Supporters can also create an individual or team fundraiser — every individual who raises $200 will have their registration fee waived — or can donate and receive tickets for prize giveaways.

Food and drink tickets are included with registration; Paradise Bakery, Mawa’s Kitchen, Marble Distillery, Aspen Brewing Co. and JUS will provide refreshments.

For more information, visit aspenstrong.org/hike-hope-heal.

Aspen Chapel to host animal blessing

Following a long standing tradition, now revived, Aspen Chapel will be blessing all animal comers at a special church at the chapel on Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. The services coincide with the feast of St. Francis, which is on Oct. 4.

Every animal will get a certificate of blessing and no one is too big or small to attend. In the past the Chapel has blessed dogs, cats, birds, rabbits and even black angus cattle. There will be refreshments for two- and four-legged attendees.

For more details call Nicholas Vesey at 970-355-4243.

Aspen Institute announces climate event in Miami

Aspen Ideas and the Aspen Institute’s Energy Environment Program will partner with the city of Miami Beach and other partner institutions for a multi-day event to address the changing climate next spring in Florida.

“Aspen Ideas: Climate 2022” will take place March 3-7 in Miami Beach, the institute announced on Sept. 23. Tickets will go on sale later this year. Visit bit.ly/2XHl7yP for more information.