Local briefs: Pitkin County starts 70-older vaccines; Glenwood’s Strawberry Days canceled again
Pitkin County to start vaccines for 70-older residents
Pitkin County has been contacting residents 70-and-older and Thursday morning will start a reservation-only vaccine clinic in east Aspen, officials announced Wednesday.
The large scale vaccination operation is at the Benedict Music Tent parking lot, and there are no walk-up appointments, county officials said Wednesday.
Those who pre-registered for the vaccine should have received an email confirmation to schedule an appointment. Those who have a reservation need to have a driver’s license or state issued ID. If not, they’ll need to provide more information.
To receive information about future clinics, Pitkin County residents can fill out the pre-registration form at https://covid19.pitkincounty.com/vaccine/.
Glenwood’s Strawberry Days put on ice again
The Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association board has announced it will be canceling its Strawberry Days Festival for the second year in a row, due to continued uncertainty over coronavirus risk come June.
Strawberry Days is typically held the third full weekend of June. After a second year off due an inability to plan for large-scale events given the unknowns of the pandemic, the festival is on hold until 2022, the chamber announced Wednesday.
Eric Brotherson, who chairs the GSCRA Board of Directors, said in a news release: “While this decision was difficult, we believe it is prudent at this time. We are excited to focus our efforts on making the return of Strawberry Days in 2022 a huge celebration for the entire community.”
Strawberry Days celebrated its 123rd year in 2019.
Updated information on the planning for that event can be found at the Strawberry Days website, http://www.strawberrydays.com.
