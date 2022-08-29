Local briefs: Goodbye celebration for John Colson, Anne Sullivan

The Aspen Times



Goodbye celebration for John Colson, Anne Sullivan

The community is invited to come celebrate and say goodbye to John Colson and Anne Sullivan, who after 40 years in the Roaring Fork Valley are moving to Wisconsin.

An informal gathering is planned for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Sopris Park Pavilion in Carbondale. John and Anne will be present, as will many of their fans and friends.

This is a potluck style gathering, and organizers ask that attendees bring some food to share, along with beverage of choice. No liquor will be sold at the site, though you are allowed to bring liquor in cans or plastic cups. Glass containers are not allowed. Plates, napkins and utensils will be provided.

Jehovah’s Witnesses return to door-to-door

Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning Sept. 1, including in the Roaring Fork Valley. The two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work will end just in time for the launch of a global campaign featuring an interactive program for Bible study.

The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 12,000 congregations in the United States.





Jehovah’s Witnesses had been preaching from house to house without interruption for more than 100 years through an economic depression, two world wars and global unrest, but COVID-19 demanded a different response, church leaders said.

Girl makes Times Square video presentation

Claire Hardaker

Courtesy photo

Claire Hardaker of Glenwood Springs will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation.

The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a visible way.

The photo of Claire was selected from more than 2,400 entries worldwide. Her photo will be shown on two JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square, thanks to the support of ClearChannel Outdoor. The two screens are located above Dos Caminos restaurant in Father Duffy Square. The presentation will be live streamed on the NDSS Facebook page .







