Local briefs: AVH health fair to return; batting cage in Carbondale

AVH Health Fair returns this fall

Aspen Valley Hospital’s community health fair will return this fall for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 fair will have a different approach than in previous years, with a new appointment-only format and other modifications to ensure the safety of fair participants, volunteers and staff.

“We’re grateful to be able to bring this important event back to the community,” said event organizer Jennifer Slaughter. “It has taken a lot of diligent planning to ensure the timing and format keep our staff and the community safe as we continue work through the pandemic.”

The 2021 health fair will be spread out over two four-day sessions. The first is scheduled for Sept. 30 through Oct. 3; the second from Oct. 21-24.

Appointments will be required. No walk-ins will be allowed.

Only blood draws are available; no additional screenings will be offered. Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for health care facilities, the hospital will have all participants temperature screened upon entry, and all will be required to wear masks.

The health fair will take place at Aspen Valley Hospital in the Oden Conference Center, and at the El Jebel Community Center, where it has been hosted in the past. Appointments will be available in Aspen on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and in El Jebel on Sundays.

The sign-up for blood draw appointments goes live at 9 a.m. Monday. People can sign up either online at aspenhospital.org/health-fair or call 800-217-5866 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Batting cage opens in Carbondale

It’s batter up in Carbondale.

North Face/Bill Hanks ballfield public batting cage has opened, which came to fruition thanks to the vision from baseball parent Malcolm McMichael, a partnership between the town, Parks & Recreation and the Roaring Fork Sports Foundation, and community donors who raised over $4,000 to help cover material costs.

“Malcolm came to us with this idea over two years ago,” said Eric Brendlinger, the town’s director o parks and rec. “Although COVID-19 slowed the progress, it did not hamper enthusiasm for the project. It showed that community spirit can drive tangible results.”

The batting cage is available during daylight hours to community members for baseball and softball hitting and pitching practice, except when the adjoining baseball field is reserved. For information on use of the facility, call 970-510-1290.