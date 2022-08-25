Local Briefs: Aspen Thrift Shop scholarships, Skico brand officer

Gabby Cohen

Aspen Skiing Co.

Aspen Thrift Shop scholarship winners

Every spring, the Scholarship Committee of the Aspen Thrift Shop chooses a limited number of candidates from the dozens of highly-qualified and worthy applicants — a task members call nearly impossible.

But, someone has to win, and so, this year, it’s the following students from Aspen High School, Basalt High School and Roaring Fork High School: Nadia Debska, Miranda Flores, Gemma Goss, Simon Holloway, George Morrison, Sergio Ruiz Zuniga, Monet Manning, Madeline Mercatoris, Robin Muse and Emmanuel Eder Rubio.

Aspen Thrift Shop Scholarship Committee thanked the support of community members who donate gently used items and clothing and to the shoppers who purchase them for the ability to award the scholarships.

Skico announces chief brand officer

Aspen Skiing Co. has named Gabby Cohen as chief brand officer. Cohen will lead brand strategy across Skico’s three business units: ski, hospitality and ASPENX. She will step into her new role in mid-September.

Cohen joins Skico from her current role as Global Head of Brand & Communications at Harry’s Inc., where she is responsible for launching new brands, corporate communications and building a brand marketing practice across the Harry’s Inc. portfolio. Prior to Harry’s Cohen was the chief brand officer at Rent the Runway, and was senior vice president of PR and Brand Strategy at SoulCycle from 2010-18.





Cohen will oversee brand development and strategy as Skico moves into its second year with ASPENX and continues to grow the hospitality portfolio with new properties in the works in Boulder and Mammoth Mountain, California, and moves in to its 76th season of skiing.

Carbondale Town Hall closed Friday

Carbondale Town Hall will be closed on Friday as town staff reconfigure town offices.

They are adjusting offices to create space for new team members and to improve the flow of traffic by shifting direct-service staff forward for better community access. The town will be welcoming two new department heads — planning director and finance director — and filling two new staff positions: public-information officer and planning technician.

Emergency services remain available. All routine services will be accessible by phone, email or online, although response times may be slightly delayed.

Town Hall will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday to regular hours.