Local briefs: Aspen honored as ‘best small city’ by Conde Nast; electric vehicle test-drive event Friday

Aspen recognized as ‘Best Small City’ by travel magazine

Aspen was recognized Tuesday as the “No. 1 Small City” in the United States in luxury and lifestyle travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

More than 800,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe about the places they can’t wait to return to next, according to the publication.

The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

“We appreciate the recognition from such a prestigious publication and are flattered to sit alongside so many other wonderful destinations,” Eliza Voss, Vice President, Destination Marketing of Aspen Chamber Resort Association (ACRA) said in the announcement. “This award underscores that our small-town charm with big city amenities resonates with visitors and residents alike. Aspen stands out as an authentic mountain town focused on responsible tourism, rich in arts and cultural offerings, with history around every corner, and year-round recreational opportunities for all abilities.”

The 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Travelers’ website cntraveler.com/rca and in the November issue.





Electric vehicle test drive at Brush Creek lot

There will be an opportunity Friday for business owners to test drive electric passenger shuttles and cargo vans at the Brush Creek Park and Ride on Highway 82.

The Lightning eMotors ride-and-drive will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will give those interested the chance to test-drive the Loveland-based company’s zero-emission medium-duty commercial vehicles, learn more about electrification and talk with the Lightning team.

Onsite for Friday’s event will be the Lightning E-450 Passenger Shuttle, which holds 16-20 passengers, and the Lightning Transit 350 HD Cargo Van.

Pre-register is required at bit.ly/3D6UvXk or Contact Stefan Johnson at CLEER at sjohnson@cleanenergyeconomy.net .