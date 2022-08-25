Local Briefs: My Underground American Dream, E-waste Day

‘Underground American Dream’ author here Tuesday

Best-selling author (“My Underground American Dream”) Julissa Arce is coming to Aspen for the Raizado Festival and will be at Explore on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 3:30.

She was named one of People en Español’s 25 Most Powerful Women of 2017 and 2019 Woman of the Year by the city of Los Angeles. She is a leading voice in the fights for social justice, immigrant rights and education equality, and a contributor for TIME, Buzzfeed News, Crooked Media, CNBC and one of the hosts of Crooked Conversations.

With her will be Christopher Rivas, storyteller, actor, essayist, social commentator, disruptor, filmmaker, podcast host, speaker and author of “Brown Enough: True Stories About Love, Violence, the Student Loan Crisis, Hollywood, Race, Familia, and Making It in America.”

E-waste day scheduled in September

The city of Aspen is hosting a free, electronic-waste collection event Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Marolt Housing Parking Lot, at 100 Marolt Place.

Electronic waste is almost anything with a plug or batter,y including computers, printers, televisions and cell phones. E-waste is not smoke detectors, batteries or mercury bulbs, city officials said. Other materials that will not be accepted at the event include refrigerators, large appliances, A/C units, thermostats, smoke/CO2 detectors, light bulbs or any items with hazardous chemicals.





The E-Waste Collection Event is free for those interested in recycling personal e-waste. Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles while staff help with collection. E-waste from businesses will not be accepted but can be recycled for a fee at the Pitkin County Landfill during operating hours.

Space for collection is limited. Staff will begin accepting e-waste materials at 9 a.m. When the containers fill, the event will end, officials said.

Find more information about the Electronic Waste Collection Event at aspen.gov/ewaste.

GarCo participating in plan to bring back wolves

Garfield County has been named as a participating agency in Colorado’s wolf-reintroduction plans for the northwest part of the state.

According to a memorandum of understanding between Garfield County and the U.S. Department of Interior and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the county will be offering input into proposed rule development and the environmental-impact statement process.

The county is contributing information, comments and technical expertise, as well as strategic guidance on “public involvement strategies, and identifying data needs, suggesting management actions to resolve planning issues, identifying effects of alternatives, suggesting mitigation measures and providing written comments on working drafts of the EIS and supporting documents” from within the county’s jurisdiction, according to the agreement.

“I will reiterate my very staunch opposition to this,” said Garfield County Commissioner Mike Samson. “I think it is foolish for the state of Colorado to introduce wolves. They will naturally migrate here on their own from other states. This will be a terrible detriment to livestock producers, as well as the wildlife of this state.”

Gray wolves are protected under the Endangered Species Act in the lower 48 states. In 2020, Colorado voters narrowly passed Proposition 114, 51 to 49%, paving the way for reintroduction on the Western Slope no later than the end of 2023.

Ski Country names new director of communications

Colorado Ski Country USA announced they have selected Sarah Beatty as director of communications. Beatty brings more than 25 years of experience in public relations, crisis communications, content production, and journalism to the role.

“We are excited to announce that Sarah is joining the Colorado Ski Country USA team,” said Ski Country President and CEO Melanie Mills. “Our members and media colleagues will benefit from Sarah’s enthusiasm, extensive communications experience, and statewide connections and I know they’ll enjoy working with her.”

Ski Country, the Colorado ski resort industry trade association, serves 21 ski and snowboard resorts across the state and has been the global voice of the Colorado ski industry since its founding in 1963.

Polis appoints 9th Judicial District judge

Gov. Jared Polis appointed Angela M. Roff to fill a vacancy on the Garfield County Court in the 9th Judicial District. Roff is filling the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Paul Metzger, and her appointment is effective on Oct. 1.

Roff is owner and sole practitioner of the Law Office of Angela Roff, PC, a position she has held since 2011. Her practice consists primarily of municipal and family law matters. Previously, she was an associate attorney with the Law Offices of Paul Gertz, PC (2007-11) and judge advocate with the Department of the Judge Advocate General, Air Combat Command in the U.S. Air Force (2002-2007).

Roff earned her bachelor’s from the University of New Mexico in 1998 and her JD from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2001.

Ben’s Friends expands to Aspen

Ben’s Friends, a national support group for people in the hospitality industry struggling with addiction, is expanding into Aspen and will hold its first meeting Monday, Aug. 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hooch (301 East Hopkins Ave.).

Meetings will be held at the same time and location every Monday thereafter, organizers said. The chapter will be led by Miller Ford, a long-time member of the Aspen food-and-beverage industry who has found sobriety in recent years.

Ben’s Friends was founded in 2016 by Charleston, South Carolina-based restaurateurs Steve Palmer and Mickey Bakst in honor of Ben Murray, a chef and colleague who took his own life after struggling with alcoholism.

The organization exists to offer hope, fellowship and a path forward for those struggling with substance abuse and addiction in an industry that has one of the highest rates of substance abuse in the country, members said.

Ben’s Friends has chapters in 22 cities across the country and, after taking its meetings virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic, has begun to host in-person meetings in all locations. National Zoom meetings are still hosted daily, as well as weekly women- and men-only meetings. For more information on the organization and meeting details, visit http://www.bensfriendshope.com .