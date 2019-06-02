Local authors to discuss new novel at Explore

Local writers Linda Lafferty and Andy Stone, who have been married for more than 30 years, have published a book together and will discuss it Tuesday at a local launch event.

“Light in the Shadows” was released Saturday by Lake Union Publishing, and the couple will discuss the novel at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Explore Booksellers in Aspen.

The book is a combined historical novel/contemporary thriller based on the life, death and legacy of Caravaggio, the Italian painter. The two story lines — one set in the late 1500s/early 1600s, the other set current day — alternate through the book.

“Light in the Shadows” was released May 1 in the United Kingdom and it was ranked No. 1 in several categories in Amazon’s Kindle Store and at one point was No. 4 overall in the Kindle Store, Stone said.

Lafferty is the author of numerous books including the Colorado Book Award winners “The Drowning Guard” and “The Shepherdess of Siena.” She holds a doctorate in bilingual special education and taught in Spain for three years, as well as in Aspen schools for 10 years.

Stone worked for 35 years for The Aspen Times as a reporter, editor, award-winning columnist and, eventually, the publisher. He is the author of the novels “Song of the Kingdom” and “Aspen Drift.”