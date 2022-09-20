Local and regional briefs: Aspen firm notes anniversary, road closures

Legal firm marks 75th with volunteering

Since 1965, the legal firm Holland & Hart’s Aspen office has contributed volunteer service to a variety of organizations throughout the greater Roaring Fork Valley community.

Office members volunteer time to a variety of non-profit organizations in the valley, including Aspen Valley Land Trust, Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Ninth, Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, Crystal River Elementary School and Lift Up.

“We seek out and undertake various opportunities for giving skills, time and talents to pro bono and community service activities through individual and Holland & Hart Foundation project initiatives,” said Susan Ryan, the Aspen office Foundation Committee chair.

In honor of celebrating the firm’s 75th anniversary and longstanding value of serving its communities, the Aspen office partnered with Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork Valley on Sept. 15 for an afternoon of service. About half of the office volunteered at the ReStore in Glenwood Springs.

The office recently partnered with the Aspen Valley Land Trust for a morning of volunteer work at the Coffman Ranch in Carbondale. On Sept. 17, they volunteered at a 5K superhero run in Crown Mountain Park to benefit the CASA of the Ninth and learned about the work they do to benefit children and families in the valley.





“The firm’s co-founders envisioned a workplace that encouraged full lives and the betterment of its communities through service. Their dedication to service that permeated the early decades of the firm is captured in the firm’s Vision and Values that guide Holland & Hart’s commitment to our communities today,” Ryan said.

Road closures in Glenwood Springs

Perhaps taking a page from Aspen’s, Glenwood Springs has gone to closing a bridge, beginning this week between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Glenwood officials said Devereux Bridge will be closed in both directions this week from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for city street crews to complete bridge maintenance work. Devereux Road will open after construction hours, but officials asked motorists to go slow through the cone zone. This schedule is anticipated but is subject to change, they said.

Access to Two Rivers Park and businesses south/east of the closure point is open via Devereux Road and Highway 6. Access to Gerber Collision & Glass and businesses west/north of the closure point is open via Devereux Road and Midland Avenue. Pedestrians and bicyclists are advised to use Midland Avenue Trail as an alternate route.

Eagle County assessor’s audit goes well

The Eagle County Assessor’s Office recently passed the Final Audit Report for the 2022 Colorado Property Assessment Study. According to the independent audit firm hired by the state, the Assessor’s Office was found to be “in compliance” with all the valuation requirements mandated by Colorado law for 2022.

What this means to local taxpayers is that the values assigned to each taxable property have been found to be equitable county-wide and the resulting property tax will be equitable for like properties — good news for El Jebel and Basalt, which lie in Eagle County.

Eagle County Assessor Mark Chapin said, “This reappraisal came with a few surprises, with property values increasing from 2019 to 2022, the office experienced a very low number of appeals. These audit results ensure equalization of the values we set resulting in a fair and equitable distribution of tax dollars countywide.”

Tours and a party support Camp Hale becoming a monument

The Carbondale-based Wilderness Workshop sent out a press release suggesting making a day of it Saturday, Sept. 24, and driving up to Camp Hale to support making the place a national monument.

Events begin with a 9 a.m. welcome at the 10th Mountain Division memorial atop Tennessee pass and continue with hikes and walking/driving tour of Camp Hale, where the U.S. Army once housed 14,000 personnel, 4,000 mules and 250 sled dogs.

Later, at 2:30, Colorado Snowsports Museum & Hall of Fame in Vail will host a community celebration with veterans, elected officials and activists.

All of these are free events and organizers ask that your register in advance . Additional information will be sent in your confirmation email.

Mountain Collective adds California’s Sugar Bowl

After welcoming Sun Valley and Snowbasin back to The Mountain Collective Pass in March, Le Massif de Charlevoix in June and Marmot Basin in July, The Mountain Collective has added Sugar Bowl, California, bringing the resort partners to twenty-five worldwide, including Aspen Snowmass.

One of the oldest ski resorts in California, Sugar Bowl has a storied past with ties to Austrian ski culture, Hollywood and Walt Disney. Perched atop historic Donner Summit, Sugar Bowl Resort has been family-owned and proudly independent since 1939.

Officials say there’s steller terrain open for all abilities, from steep narrow chutes to wide open bowls and perfectly groomed cruisers, as well as plenty of gentle slopes for beginners and young children. Locally in Lake Tahoe, Sugar Bowl is known for short lift lines, uncrowded slopes and the most annual snowfall through the adage, “More Snow, Less Crowds,” or so the marketing information proclaims.