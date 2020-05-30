 Livestream: Watch the Basalt High School class of 2020 graduation | AspenTimes.com
Livestream: Watch the Basalt High School class of 2020 graduation

The Basalt High School livestream of today’s graduation seems to be experiencing some occasional technical difficulties. Below is the link to watch the graduation plus a link to listen in to the ceremony.

WATCH

Posted by Basalt High School on Saturday, May 30, 2020

LISTEN

We're hoping for a radio feed on KNFO – may be having technical difficulties. But you can try here:https://amtstreaming.com/knfo/Or locally, 106.1 or 94.1

Posted by Basalt High School on Saturday, May 30, 2020

