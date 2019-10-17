Livestream of Aspen board of education candidate forum

The six candidates running for the two open seats on the Aspen School District Board of Education are participating in a candidate forum moderated by David Krause and Curtis Wackerle, the respective editors of The Aspen Times and Aspen Daily News.

Candidates Katy Frisch, John Galambos, Patsy Kurkulis, Jonathan Nickell, John Pomeroy and Bettina Slusar are competing for the seats being vacated by Sandra Peirce and Sheila Wills, who are stepping down because of term limits.

GrassRoots TV is providing the live broadcast of the the event.