Livestream: Colorado conversation on mental health challenges during the pandemic

Join a statewide conversation on mental health during these challenging times. At 11:30 a.m. Thursday, The Aspen Times and the Colorado News Collaborative will present a one-hour statewide conversation about mental health as part of “On Edge,” an ongoing series about coping with the crises.

The conversation features: Dr. Robert Werthwein, Colorado’s top mental health official who has dealt with his own mental health challenges; Laura Negley from Eads, who faced debilitating depression in a rural community she says doesn’t discuss mental health; Dana Licko from Denver, a mother and former journalist who battled an opioid addiction and will discuss the importance of self care.