Live: Panel discussion on new documentary “News Matters” about Colorado media

“News Matters” is a new documentary film that follows the desperate attempts by Colorado journalists and citizens to fight off hedge funds and disinformation to save journalism. It will premier later this month on Rocky Mountain PBS.

The panel, which starts at 7 p.m.Tuesday, is scheduled to include Greg Moore, former editor of The Denver Post who left rather than continue to cut staff again; Chuck Plunkett, former editorial page editor of The Denver Post who led an internal revolt; Larry Ryckman, editor-owner of The Colorado Sun, which he co-founded after leaving the Post; Dana Coffield, senior editor-owner of The Colorado Sun, which she co-founded after leaving the Post; Paul Cheung, Director of Journalism + Technology Innovation at Knight Foundation; Ken Doctor, CEO of Lookout Local and publisher of Newsonomics; and Brian Malone, filmmaker of “News Matters.”

Tuesday’s event will be moderated by Laura Frank, who is the executive director of the Colorado News Collaborative, which works with more than 100 news organizations and their communities toward better news. The Aspen Times is a member of the News Collaborative.

“News Matters” will have its broadcast premier on Rocky Mountain PBS at 10 p.m. April 27 and 7 p.m. April 29 and then be offered to PBS stations nationally later this spring.