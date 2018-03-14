Video: Aspen school march for gun reform

A group of Aspen Middle School students organized a march for more gun regulations on Wednesday. The march started at 4:15 p.m. at the middle school and is scheduled to go to Paepcke Park on Main Street.

A group of high school students on Wednesday morning joined the national walkout event at 10 a.m. and spent 17 minutes outside school in a march around the campus. The 17 minutes signified one minute for each person killed in last month's Florida school shooting. A group of high-schoolers is planning a bigger protest on April 20, which is the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School shooting in Littleton.