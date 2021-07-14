Little Red Schoolhouse reopens after basement floods
Students to use bathrooms in adjacent building
The Little Red Schoolhouse is back open in Snowmass Village after a closure on July 12 due to flooding from an irrigation system that soaked the basement of the main building, director Robin Sinclair confirmed.
The lower level of the child care facility, which contains bathrooms and is primarily used as a lunch and snack space, was covered in several inches of water over the weekend.
The liquid was mostly cleared out by the time Snowmass Village Town Council conducted a site visit July 12, but there was still much more work to be done to assess water damage and get the space back to a kid-ready state without a clear timeline as of July 12.
“However long it’s going to take is however long it’s going to take,” Sinclair said during the site visit.
In the meantime, children will use restrooms located in an adjacent building near the school house. Sinclair did confirm with child care licensing officials that she was clear to reopen using the auxiliary facilities, she wrote in a text message Tuesday afternoon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Little Red Schoolhouse reopens after basement floods
The Little Red Schoolhouse is back open in Snowmass Village after a closure on July 12 due to flooding from an irrigation system that soaked the basement of the main building, director Robin Sinclair confirmed.