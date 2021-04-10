Little Nell to host Culinary Fest in June

The Little Nell in Aspen announced Friday it will host a Culinary Fest from June 17-20. The four days of food- and wine-centered events run over what has historically served as the kick-off to summer with the annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. The Classic has been rescheduled to take place this fall, The Little Nell is continuing the tradition of a June epicurean celebration in partnership with several other Relais & Châteaux properties.

Participants may join by buying the Culinary Fest Package with bundled pricing starting at $1,000 per person or à la carte with events ranging from $100 – $450 per seat.

Announced culinary talent includes: Josh Holt (Executive Chef, Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa – Rancho Valencia, California), Adriano Venturini (Culinary Director, Eden Roc Cap Cana – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic) and Matt Zubrod (Culinary Director, The Little Nell). Sommelier talent is led by Nell wine director Chris Dunaway

Events open with a Chapagne reception on June 17 and include a lunch and dinner on Friday, June 18, breakfast, lunch and An Ode to Shellfish Dinner at Ajax Tavern on Saturday, June 19 and a Rosé Father’s Day Brunch on Sunday, June 20.

Registration is now open on Eventbrite for the Culinary Fest Package and for individual events.