Little Nell in Aspen gets big ranking by national publication

The Little Nell hotel is located in downtown Aspen at the base of Aspen Mountain. (Aspen Times file photo)



The Little Nell in Aspen recently was ranked the 12th best hotel nationally by U.S. News & World Report.

The Little Nell was the sole Colorado hotel in the top-25 rankings, which were based on “reputation among travel experts, guest reviews and hotel class rating,” said a news release from The Little Nell, which is owned and operated by Aspen Skiing Co.

“We are incredibly honored and humbled by this news,” said Jonathan Fillman, general manager of The Little Nell. “To be recognized as a leading hotel is always a privilege, particularly during challenging times such as these when we’ve all needed to pivot and innovate more than ever.”

Hotels were ranked in the following order: 1. Four Seasons Resort Lanai — Hawaii; 2. Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach — Sunny Isles Beach, Florida; 3. The Peninsula Chicago; 4. The Beverly Hills Hotel; 5. The Langham, Chicago; 6. Four Seasons Hotel — Washington, D.C.; 7. Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea — Kihei, Hawaii; 8. The Jefferson — Washington, D.C. ; 9. Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa — Rancho Santa Fe, California; 10. The Inn & Club at Harbour Town, The Sea Pines Resort — Hilton Head Island, S.C.; 11. Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, Florida; 12. The Little Nell — Aspen; 13. The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston; 14. Hotel Bel-Air — Los Angeles; 15. The Peninsula Beverly Hills; 16. Wentworth Mansion — Charleston, S.C.; 17. The Peninsula New York; 18. The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort — Kiawah Island, S.C.; 19. The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort — Miami Beach; 20. Fairmont Grand Del Mar — San Diego; 21. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai — Kailua-Kona, Hawaii; 22. Twin Farms — Barnard, Vermont; 23. Hotel Emma — San Antonio, Texas; 24. Montage Kapalua Bay — Lahaina, Hawaii; 25. Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills — Beverly Hills.