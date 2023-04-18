Little Nell aims to expand to Rockefeller Center

Aspen Skiing Co. is aiming to bring a Little Nell to the Big Apple.

The Little Nell/Courtesy photo

Aspen Hospitality, the hospitality division of Aspen Skiing Co., has announced their intended expansion plans for their flagship property, The Little Nell, with a potential new location in New York City at the Rockefeller Center.

“As Midtown Manhattan comes roaring back, Rockefeller Center has played an integral part in the neighborhood’s resurgence as a multi-use destination for business, tourism, dining, and entertainment,” Aspen Hospitality said in a press statement.

Aspen Hospitality seeks to add a luxury hotel to that list. As part of the process, it has applied for a Hotel Special Permit to bring a Little Nell concept to New York City, at 10 Rockefeller Plaza. If approved, the hotel will be the first and only hotel within Rockefeller Center and only the second-ever Little Nell-branded hotel, with the original having opened in Aspen in 1989.

The proposed project would offer approximately 130 rooms spanning 10 floors, integrated into 10 Rockefeller Plaza’s landmarked Art Deco facade. If approved by the City Planning Commission and the City Council, Aspen Hospitality anticipates being able to open the hotel in 2026.

Aspen Hospitality recently shared news of the expansion plan for Limelight Hotels, from three properties currently in operation – Limelight Aspen, Limelight Ketchum, and Limelight Snowmass – to three more properties opening in the near future: Limelight Denver transitioning from the Hotel Born in 2023, Limelight Mammoth Hotel & Residences slated for a 2024 opening, and Limelight Boulder following with a 2025 opening.





For Aspen Hospitality development updates and to learn more, please visit aspenhospitality.co .