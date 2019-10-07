Lipsey cases may all be resolved together

A lawyer for a local couple facing charges for allegedly allowing teenagers to drink alcohol at their home asked Monday to delay the case until January.

Yale Galanter, a Miami-based defense attorney representing Joseph Lipsey III, told Pitkin County District Judge Chris Seldin that “a very unique issue” in the case developed about 10 days ago that has led him to pursue a disposition in all legal matters involving Lipsey, his wife and his son.

The issue would settle the criminal cases against Joseph and Shira Lipsey, who are charged with felony counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and other misdemeanor charges, as well the two criminal cases involving their son, Joseph Lipsey IV, he said. Charges accusing the couple of providing cocaine to a minor have been dropped by the District Attorney’s Office.

Lipsey IV, 19, is facing felony drug distribution charges as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and also is charged in a separate case with two counts of vehicular assault and other charges related to a single-car crash nearly a year ago in which he was the driver and four other teens were passengers.

Galanter said the disposition he had in mind would clear up the criminal cases and any potential civil cases to come out of the car accident. He declined to go into specifics in open court Monday, saying he didn’t want the issues to become public knowledge. Seldin, however, declined to hold a private hearing to discuss the issue and asked for any information the lawyer could provide.

“Imagine a civil issue came up because of the facts in the criminal case that would potentially lessen the possible judgments that individuals in the auto accident receive,” Galanter said.

He said he’s been in touch with lawyers representing two of three victims in the car crash, which took place off Maroon Creek Road in November, but couldn’t get ahold of the lawyer representing the third victim.

Galanter said he wanted to postpone the case until early January, when a hearing is scheduled that might allow him to resolve the cases.

Prosecutor Don Nottingham objected to the delay and said one of the victims in the car accident also objected.

Seldin said he didn’t feel comfortable delaying the case until January and instead continued it until Nov. 18.

Galanter later declined to comment further on the cases.

