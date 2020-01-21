Lipsey case continued again until February

Efforts to negotiate an end to four cases filed against an Aspen family for allegedly allowing teenagers to drink at their home have ended at an impasse, a lawyer said Tuesday in Pitkin County District Court.

The efforts, involving several local lawyers and one from Miami, were aimed at eliminating the three cases filed against Joseph Lipsey III, his wife, Shira Lipsey, and their son, Joseph Lipsey IV, and also included attempts to resolve a vehicular assault case filed against the younger Lipsey centered on a serious car crash in November 2018, said Beth Krulewitch, an attorney in the case.

“It does not appear that’s going to happen,” she said.

The cases, instead, were continued until next month, when they could be set for trial, lawyers said.

The parents in the case are charged with felony contributing to the delinquency of minors and other misdemeanor charges, while their son faces a felony drug distribution charge, felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor in addition to the charges related to the crash on Maroon Creek Road that injured all five teens in the car.