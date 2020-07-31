Skiing icon Lindsey Vonn sells Vail home as she enters second year of retirement

Lindsey Vonn poses with fans during the 2017 World Cup Finals in Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

By the numbers: 12: Lindsey Vonn’s age when she and her family moved to Vail.

82: World Cup ski racing wins, the most ever by a female racer.

8: Medals from FIS World Championship competition.

4: Overall world championships.

3: Olympic medals.

VAIL — Lindsey Vonn no longer has a home in Vail, but a big piece of her heart will always remain there.

Vonn placed a full-page ad in the Friday edition of the Vail Daily announcing the sale of her East Vail home.

Two years into retirement from World Cup competition, ski racing’s winningest woman last year announced her engagement to P.K. Subban, a defenseman with the New Jersey Devils of the National Hockey League.

In the ad, Vonn states that Vail, and Ski Club Vail — now Ski and Snowboard Club Vail — were crucial to her success.

With the help of the club, Vonn wrote that she “developed the confidence and love for speed that helped me to win the Olympic downhill, 43 Downhill World Cup races, and finish my career with a total of 82 World Cup wins.”

When Vonn passed 63 World Cup wins, Vail Mountain’s International run was renamed “Lindsey’s.”

“It will always be the greatest gift I have ever received,” she wrote. “What makes it so special is that ‘Lindsey’s’ is not just mine, it can be shared and experienced by anyone brave enough to ski down it,” she wrote.

Lindsey Vonn thanks the Vail community with an ad she placed in Friday’s Vail Daily.

Vail Daily ad

Vonn purchased her East Vail home in 2014. The 7,000 square-foot home was a source of pride, and she gave tours to various magazines.

The home was first put on the market in August of 2019, but was listed as belonging to Vonn that fall, with an asking price of $6 million.

Gil Fancher, the managing broker of Vail Real Estate Center, sold the home to Vonn, and was the listing broker for its sale.

Fancher said the home was on the market at its original price until February of this year, when the price was dropped to $5.2 million. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which further delayed the sale. The home recently sold for $4.8 million.

Fancher said the celebrity cachet of the home may have played “a little bit” of a role in its sale, adding that prospective buyers tended to be interested that Vonn owned it.

While Vonn no longer owns a home in Vail, she wrote that “This is not goodbye for good.”

“Although Vail won’t be my full-time residence it is still home for some of my family and will always be my home-town.”

smiller@vaildaily.com.