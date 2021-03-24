Lindsay Cagley to lead Challenge Aspen as new CEO

Lindsay Cagley will lead Challenge Aspen as its newest CEO beginning May 10, 2021.

Aspen Skiing Company/Courtesy photo

After an extensive search for a new CEO, the adaptive sports nonprofit Challenge Aspen has found a new leader in Lindsay Cagley, according to a news release.

The longtime valley local with deep roots in Snowmass Village will be the organization’s third-ever CEO when she begins May 10. She will fill the role vacated by Jeff Hauser, who announced in October that he planned to step down “to focus on personal pursuits” after nearly four years in the role; he remained in the position while the organization conducted a national search for his successor.

Cagley feels a personal connection to the organization, she said in a prepared statement.

“Since my father’s massive stroke in 2004, he has been unable to participate in the type of life adventures that fuel his soul. Fly-fishing, mountain biking, skiing and simply enjoying the mountains are outside of reach for many,” she said. “Challenge Aspen creates possibilities, offering life-saving experiences for veterans and individuals living with disabilities and their families. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to play a role in human healing, and to provide equal access to the outdoor pursuits that unite our community.”

Cagley joins Challenge Aspen after more than a decade-and-a-half in the hospitality and outdoors industries; she currently serves as the general manager of the Aspen Skiing Co.-owned Limelight Snowmass and Snowmass Mountain Club, where she has worked since January 2018.

“We are so happy this national search turned up this gem in our backyard. Lindsay is a fit to the entire structure of Challenge Aspen, and brings a continuing and deepening relationship with the Aspen Skiing Co.,” Challenge Aspen Board President Jack Kennedy said in a prepared statement. “On behalf of the entire board, we look forward to Lindsay’s experience and guidance for the future.”

kwilliams@aspentimes.com