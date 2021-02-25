Limelight Aspen to close for renovations this spring

The Limelight Aspen will close for renovations this spring, The Little Nell Hotel Group announced Thursday.

The flagship Limelight property (there are two others in Snowmass Village and Ketchum, Idaho) will undergo “top to bottom” renovations to all of the hotel’s public spaces as well as all 126 guestrooms and suites, according to a news release.

A complete closure of the hotel begins April 11 with a goal to reopen around Thanksgiving, said Meaghan Lynch, public relations manager for Limelight Hotels. The hotel already closed online reservations for the Aspen location, so there are no guests to rebook; those interested in staying at a local Limelight property will be redirected to Limelight Snowmass, according to Lynch.

The project will primarily focus on an interior revamp and is unlikely to impact traffic and parking near the hotel, Lynch said.

Stonehill Taylor, a New York City-based design firm, will take the lead on the contemporary renovation featuring “natural material coupled with metallic accents and pops of bright color,” the release states. The firm also worked on Limelight Snowmass, which opened in 2018.

“The renovation of our flagship Limelight property ushers in a new era for the brand,” Little Nell Hotel Group Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer Alinio Azevedo said in the release. “The completion of the Limelight Hotel Aspen renovation will set the new standard for the Limelight brand and align the design aesthetic with future Limelight Hotel developments.”

Updates at the Limelight Aspen will also inform the design of a not-yet-open Limelight property near the base of Mammoth Mountain Ski Resort in California, according to the news release.

