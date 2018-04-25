On April 12th 2018, Lilo Lang passed away in her home in Genesee, Colorado, following a lengthy battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

From Austria, to Argentina, to America, Lilo's life stretched three continents. She was multi- lingual, multi-cultural, and wove these experiences into her everyday life. She was a Holocaust survivor, an international relations professional, an author, ski instructor, competitive tennis player, Spanish interpreter, a twin, wife, aunt, mother — but the role she cherished most was being a grandmother.

Born in Vienna, Austria to Hans and Lily Lang, she and twin Sister Ines' life was quickly upended by an impending Nazi invasion. Her family fled Vienna in 1938 to Buenos Aires Argentina, where the family business had offices, escaping the war. In BA she attended an American school which led her and Ines to the US, graduating from Pomona College. Lilo received a master's degree from John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

Lilo lived in Scarsdale, NY with husband Henry (Chip) Shuldener, where they had two daughters, Laura and Lisa, who joined older siblings Jeff and Linda. Together they shared skiing (water and snow), tennis, and many friends and family. In 1970, Lilo and Chip moved their family to the Aspen, where they continued to share their love for the mountains and skiing. Among several work endeavors in Aspen, Lilo authored two books: Aspen Early Days, a historical view of Aspen as a mining town, and Come Ski with Me, a children's book featuring youngest daughter Lisa and local classmates and friends.

Lilo moved to Santa Monica California in 1985 to live near her mother, Lily Lang; they shared 25 more years together. She continued to work, play tennis, and enjoyed annual ski trips with her sister and daughters. She met and married Howard Siegman in 1994.

In 2004, Lilo wrote her biography entitled Come Share My Memories. Written foremost for her grandchildren, the book shares her life memories, her values and the paramount message: "Being your Omi is what I like best." She was fiercely proud of her grandchildren: sharing milestones, attending athletic events, performances and traveling with each of them.

Lilo and Howard returned to Colorado several years ago, so she could be close to daughter Laura's family.

Lilo is survived by husband Howard Siegman, Sister Ines Match, daughters Laura Shuldener Elliott and Lisa Shuldener Taft, step-son Jeff Shuldener and grandchildren Lily Taft, Hank Taft, Melissa Elliott, Matthew Elliott and Danica Beery.

The family asks that donations in Lilo's honor be made to their local blood banks. If eligible, please pay it forward by donating blood or by making an in-kind donation.