Light Up the Night at Snowmass Chapel returns

Snowmass Chapel will host the annual Light Up the Night event on Dec. 2 at 5:30

Across the Roaring Fork Valley, towns are prepping to ring in the holidays with annual tree-lighting ceremonies, and the Snowmass Chapel is no exception. With 50 giant trees that require professionals to hang the lights and holiday decorations galore, the chapel is an ideal place to kick off the holiday season.

50 trees will be covered in lights and will remain lit up until mid-February.

Snowmass Chapel has held its annual Light Up the Night event for over 10 years. The lights turn on Friday, Dec. 2, and stay on through mid-February. Each town, from Aspen down to Glenwood Springs, has an annual tree-lighting event. These events are community-oriented and draw crowds of 200 or more.

“We felt like Snowmass Village was too dark,” said Kara Gilbert, Snowmass Chapel director of marketing and communications. “The church is supposed to be a beacon of light, and so we want it to be a fun, welcoming, bright place where people feel joy.”

Light Up the Night also features a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus and inflatable holiday scenes, with hot chocolate and cookies provided by Clark’s Market Snowmass. Mayor Bill Madsen will give the countdown and all of the trees will light up.

Paster Robert De Wetter and his wife dressed up as Mr and Mrs Claus at the 2021 Light Up the Night.|Courtesy photo

Gilbert said this is a great way for community members to be out with their families before the busy season kicks off.





The event is put on by the chapel, with help from sponsors such as the town of Snowmass Village, Alpine Bank, Marni Bond, Snowmass Village Dental, Dean and Sherri Goodwin, The Romero Group, the Daly Diner, Taster’s Pizza, the Burggraf Group with Sotheby’s International, Sundance Liquor and Gifts, Joe and Mary Lou Farrell, Alpine Property Management, and BJ Adams. Any and all donations are welcome and only help to keep the event running each year.

If you go… What: Light Up the Night Where: Snowmass Chapel 5307 Owl Creek Road, Snowmass Village, CO 81615 When: Friday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m.

