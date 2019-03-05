Lift One proposal: Aspen voters approve new base area by 26 votes

The Lift One proposal that will redevelop the base area of the west side of Aspen Mountain was passed Tuesday night by a 26-vote margin in the Aspen municipal election.

The proposal received 1,555 yes votes to 1,529 against.

According to the clerk’s office, 3,220 voters turned out for the election, held in March after a ballot measure passed in November to move it from May.

Aspen residents were asked to vote on a proposal crafted in negotiations between the developers of two tourist accommodations, Aspen Skiing Co. and representatives of the city government. One of the drivers of the plan was finding a way to get a replacement for Lift 1A extended down the mountain another 500 feet to Dean Street.

The Lift One corridor plan encompasses more than 320,000 square feet of commercial space, which includes the 107,000-square-foot timeshare project known as the Lift One Lodge and a 64,000-square-foot luxury hotel called the Gorsuch Haus.

Lift One Lodge will add 34 fractional interest and six full-interest condominiums at the base. Gorsuch Haus will add 81 rooms.

Mixed in and around the tourist accommodations are bars and restaurants, skiers' services, an underground parking garage and a ski museum.

The plan also will allow extension of the replacement for Lift 1A another 500 feet down the hill to Dean Street.

This is a developing story that will be updated.