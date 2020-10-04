Lift One application up for review

HayMax Capital announced last week its submission of an application for detailed final approval for the ski-in/ski-out resort and residences known as Lift One Lodge, and the redevelopment of the surrounding area on the western side of Aspen Mountain.

The review will go to Aspen’s Planning and Zoning and Historic Preservation commissions, Nov. 4 and 11.

“Throughout the public process we consistently heard from community members that the livelier the new base area is, the better it will be for Aspen,” said Michael Brown, co-founder of HayMax Capital, in a statement. “Those conversations informed our decision to include 52 hotel rooms in our design and reduce the number of fractional residences. We look forward to more constructive discussions as we continue progressing this project.”

Plans for the mixed-use project known as Lift One Lodge, located at the original Lift One base of Aspen Mountain, call for a 52-room luxury hotel, 11 fractional residence units, six whole-ownership residences, multiple food and beverage venues, spa and fitness facilities, full-service roof-top lounge and pool, as well as enhancements to the surrounding area for the year-round benefit of the local community and visitors.

As well, a new gondola base at Dean Street, 500 feet closer to town than the existing Lift 1A, is planned, along with 2 acres of park, public lockers, the revitalization of historical buildings and improvements to Dean Street.

Owners of the planned nearby Gorsuch Haus hotel submitted their application in the spring.

Aspen voters approved the projects in March 2019.