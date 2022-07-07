Life is a cabaret

Sarah Stiles sings in a Theatre Aspen cabaret performance from 2018. | Mike Lyons Photography/For Theatre Aspen

Theatre Aspen begins its Summer Cabaret Series on Sunday, featuring a musical performance by Sarah Stiles and longtime local favorites and special guests Nina Gabianelli, Sonya Meyer and Sally Swallow.



Stiles starred opposite Kevin James in the Netflix comedy “The Crew.” She is also one of the stars in the critically acclaimed Epix original series “Get Shorty.” She is a two-time Tony Award nominee for her role as Sandy in the Broadway production of “Tootsie” and her performance as Jessica in “Hand to God.” She is currently recurring on Showtime’s “Billions.” Her other Broadway productions include “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever,” “Kate/Lucy,” “Avenue Q” and “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Stiles penned her solo show “Squirrel Heart” and performed it to sold-out audiences at Joe’s Pub at the Public in New York City.

The cabaret series, in its fourth season, moves to the Hotel Jerome on the heels of a successful holiday cabaret show at the same locale in downtown Aspen. Last winter, Broadway singers paired with a dance element in the form of artists from DanceAspen.

“People said it was their favorite part of the show,” said Laurel Winton, DanceAspen founder and executive director.

“This will be the first summer of our cabaret partnership with the Hotel Jerome. We couldn’t be more pleased,” echoed Jed Bernstein, Theatre Aspen producing director.





Three separate cabaret events, July 10 and Aug. 7 and 14, will round out Theatre Aspen’s summer offerings.

The dancers of DanceAspen are getting ready to take the stage prior to their performance on Aug. 14. Unlike the holiday show, this is going to be more of a dance-focused cabaret.

“Instead of being supplemental to the singers, we are going to be part of the main event,” Winton said.

They’ll officially begin choreographing the show in mid-July, working alongside other artists and performers, but are already germinating ideas.

“The Hotel Jerome space is great. Dancers need a lot of room to move and need an environment which represents beauty and culture and art, and the Jerome encompasses all of that,” she said. “The Jerome is such an iconic place in town. It has its own vibe and its own stories.”

The cabarets are intended to be completely unique to each organization’s current slate of offerings.

“The summer Cabaret Series is part of Theatre Aspen’s commitment to expanding our programming in as many ways, and to as many audience members, as possible,” Bernstein said.

“I’m excited about the energy around DanceAspen and how encouraged we are to keep doing what we love,” Winton said. “With this continued partnership with Theatre Aspen, we want to give people a better understanding of what we do.”

In addition to the arts performance, the dinner stands out. Typical foodie fare includes an offering of heirloom tomatoes, black Angus beef tenderloin with vegetable sides and a raspberry mousse cake for dessert.

“What could be more fun on a beautiful summer evening than great food and great music?” Bernstein said.

So, get ready to dig in and start celebrating. Right this way: Your table’s waiting.