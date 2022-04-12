Library seeks public input on Snowmass operations
The Pitkin County Library will host two public outreach sessions in Snowmass Village this week as the library considers consolidating its Snowmass operations into one “station.”
Sessions will run in Snowmass Village Council Chambers on Thursday, April 21 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. and Friday, April 22 from noon – 1:30 p.m. Food will be provided for participants.
The sessions will focus on current trends that are driving changes in libraries. Those attending will help the library develop a plan for programs and services and will be asked to contribute to a vision that will combine a mix of library services in one new, convenient location in Snowmass Village.
Jamie LaRue, former director of the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom, will facilitate the meetings. Prior to working for ALA, Jamie served 24 years as director of Colorado’s Douglas County Libraries.
