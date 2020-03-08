Tweet All About It: Let the good turns roll

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“Drinking wine from Languedoc-Roussillon in this cozy French Alpine Bistro in downtown #Aspen, and I don’t think I could have written myself a more perfect afternoon spot.” — @HistoryandWine

“A local told me they identify Ikon Pass users as people wearing North Face and Columbia. I wear both brands and reload my Aspen Snowmass card. Please don’t brand shame. I’m proud my North Face jacket is 10 years old and that I bought it in Aspen #aspen #reusereducerecyle” — @scybruch1

“Is it winter with all of the fresh snow or spring with these warm temps?? You decide! #Aspen” — @HotelJerome

“That’s the best way to start the day … first tracks on Aspen Moutain” — @alinioazevedo

“A little day trip to Aspen! So lovely to be in a different spot, to see friends and change it up! Aspen is SUCH a pretty pretty town – lots of beautiful restaurants and shops.” — @jewelchic

“Powder day at Ajax (Aspen). A solid six inches of fresh snow overnight & still falling. Time to get out there!” — @Ski_Tracey

“@Griz Shaq opened his set with #Griztronics in #Aspen yesterday and immediately blew the system. I guess that shit really be hittin different” — @LoganG970

“So, apparently Ajax is not the right mountain for someone who’s been out of ski boots 20 years to pick it back up…but I live.” — @YesReallyJ

