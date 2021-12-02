LeMaster, beloved ski coach, killed in collision at Eldora Mountain Resort

Ski instructors and racers across the country are mourning the loss of beloved coach and educator Ron LeMaster, who was killed in a collision at Eldora ski area Tuesday.

“He was also a kind and generous person willing to drop everything to chat about skiing efficiency, mechanics and methodology,” Dave Schuiling, the education director of the Professional Ski Instructors of America and American Association of Snowboard Instructors, said in a statement. “For me and so many others in the industry, he was an amazing mentor and friend.”

LeMaster was a ski instructor and race coach for more than 30 years, working with the U.S. Ski Team and ski schools at Aspen and Vail. His contributions to the technical art of skiing are immeasurable.

Boulder County sheriff’s deputies said the 72-year-old LeMaster was skiing Tuesday morning when he collided with a snowboarder on Eldora’s intermediate Windmill run, one of eight runs on 22 acres open for skiing at the Boulder County ski area.

LeMaster, who lived in Boulder, was renowned for his career in ski education. He wrote many guidebooks, including “The Skier’s Edge” and “Ultimate Skiing.” He was a gifted photographer, with his photos featured across ski media since the 1970s. He had degrees in mechanical engineering and computer science and he wrote many technical guides for the Professional Ski Instructors of America.





For more on this story, go to coloradosun.com .

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.