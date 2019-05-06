Legal sports betting and TABOR refund question are coming to Colorado ballots

Customers watch a game during the NCAA March Madness college basketball tournament at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City N.J. on March 22, 2019.

Colorado lawmakers have finished their work for the year, but they’ve also created some work for state residents: In the final week, the General Assembly voted to put measures on the November ballot that would legalize sports betting and permanently eliminate TABOR taxpayer refunds.

They are two big questions, both of which would raise money for the state, and it’s entirely possible that more measures will find their way onto the ballot before fall.

“This is the Colorado we live in,” House Majority Leader Alec Garnett, D-Denver, told reporters. “Voters are conditioned to be asked these tough questions. They get mail-in ballots and they spend their time. We have one of the most deliberative electorates in the country, and so we’ll see.”

Not on the ballot: Gov. Jared Polis’ proposed vaping tax and a transportation bond measure the legislature passed in 2018 that’s now postponed until 2020.

