LeAnn Rimes is back at Belly Up

LeAnn Rimes during a February 2016 performance at Belly Up Aspen. (Courtesy photo/Michael Goldberg)



IF YOU GO … Who: LeAnn Rimes Where: Belly Up Aspen When: Saturday, July 24, 8:30 p.m. Tickets: Sold out More info: bellyupaspen.com

Having been a touring musician since she was 13, LeAnn Rimes was shocked when live music came to a halt during the pandemic.

“I’ve never spent so long in one place,” Rimes wrote in a recent e-mail interview. “This time allowed me to birth so many new projects—my chant record, a podcast, my candle line (La Fréquence that I created for my Soul Of EverLe store), and a new album that should be released sometime this fall. Returning back to the stage has been a bit of a shock to the system, but I have to say, it’s like riding a bike. It feels good to reconnect with myself as a performer and share that connection with my audience.”

On Saturday, she will return to Aspen for her fifth performance on the Belly Up stage with longtime collaborator and friend Darrell Brown.

“I love performing at the Belly Up because it’s incredibly intimate,” Rimes said. “Everyone is right there with you, just feet away, so it’s always a very connected show. We always have a great time and the crowd has such good energy.”

“Aspen is one of my favorite places to vacation and perform. My husband and I absolutely adore it. Whether it’s hiking, snowboarding or heading to Kemo Sabe for some impromptu dancing at their bar, we definitely make the most of our time there.”

At just 14 years old, in 1997, the country-pop music sensation made history when she became the youngest musician ever to win a Grammy, taking home Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance for her rendition of “Blue.”

Nearly 25 years later, Rimes is an international powerhouse vocalist, selling some 44 million records and adding hits like “How Do I Live,” “Can’t Fight the Moonlight,” “I Need You,” “One Way Ticket (Because I Can).”

Rimes will celebrate her 25th anniversary as a recording artist in 2021 with the release of her next studio album, God’s Work. “My upcoming album is one of the most powerful records I’ve ever written and it’s so fitting for the times,” Rimes reveals. “I can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Last year Rimes won season four of Fox’s “The Masked Singer.” In November, she released “CHANT: The Human and The Holy” and has continued her wellness journey with the launch of an iHeartRadio podcast, “Wholly Human,” which brings her lifestyle blog, “Soul of EverLe,” to audio life and introduces fans to the teachers and wise souls that have made a positive impact on her life.

“It’s been pretty nonstop this past year behind the scenes,” Rimes says. “We are just putting the final touches on my new record, season two of my “Wholly Human” podcast has just launched, and there’s a big surprise coming to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Blue.”

On her longtime collaboration and friendship with Brown, Rimes says, “I find new inspirations daily but my creative partner/musical soulmate, Darrell Brown, has been the biggest influence on me. We’ve created so much together over the last 20 years. Each one of us picks up where the other leaves off and he encourages my fullest expression. I’m really grateful to have someone like that in my life. We should all be so lucky.”

As for what Brown and Rimes will bring to the stage on Saturday, that’ll be a surprise for them and the audience.

“We haven’t finalized the set list just yet,” she said. “We tend to do that backstage just before the show. I’m sure there will be some surprises in there for everyone.”