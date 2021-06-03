Lead King Loop will get some TLC on Monday
Washed-out area will get filled in by Forest Service
The Aspen-Sopris Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service plans to undertake repairs to an area of the Lead King Basin Road that washed out this spring.
The road will be impassable Monday during the work but should be open on Tuesday, according to the White River National Forest supervisor’s office.
“The wash-out is approximately ¾ mile from the intersection of Forest Service Road 315 and Forest Service Road 314, which is the start of the popular Lead King Loop,” the White River said in a news release. “The route to the Crystal Mill will not be affected.”
