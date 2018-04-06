Law enforcement is on the lookout as Heat is On campaign starts Friday in Colorado

As the weather gets warmer and the days longer, there are more incentives to celebrate the new season with events that often involve an adult beverage or two.

Law enforcement however, will be on the lookout for drivers impaired by alcohol and marijuana starting Friday.

Through May 14, the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local enforcement across the state will participate in annual spring Heat is On DUI enforcement period.

"A lot is happening in the springtime, such as graduation parties, concerts, 4/20 celebrations, the start of baseball season, just to name a few. These events have historically given people a reason to drink or consume cannabis," CDOT's transportation safety director Darrell Lingk said in a news release. "We're urging folks to keep your friends and family from getting behind the wheel if they're impaired. This is everyone's responsibility."

