One man in custody, another taken to hospital after incident in Willits neighborhood

Police gather in the residential area near Jody Road and Evans Court.

Scott Condon/The Aspen Times

Multiple law enforcement agencies remain on the scene Thursday of an incident concerning “a subject in area with weapon” in the Willits section of Basalt, according to a Pitkin County alert.

According to law enforcement on the scene, at 10:30 a.m. Basalt Police received multiple 911 calls of man on the roof of a condo complex saying people were trying to kill him, according to Pitkin County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Bruchetta, who is on the scene.

When Basalt Police they arrived they were told by a neighbor there was a man in the neighbor’s garage in need of medical care, Bruchetta said. They do not know for sure if the same man who was previously on the roof is the injured man in the garage, he said. That man was taken to an area hospital, and his injuries were not released.

Police had another man in custody as of 12:15 p.m., but they believe that there are “additional people” still in the unit, according to an update. Law enforcement on scene did not say if those persons were victims or suspects.

Condo units in the area have been evacuated and a RFTA bus was brought it to move them from the scene.

There is a shelter-in-place order for the residential area near Jody Road and Evans Court. That area is approximately a third-of-a mile south of the main Willits shopping area.

“Local Law Enforcement Requesting residents in the area of Evans Ct in Willits shelter-in-place for subject in area with weapon. Remain in your homes, or stay away from the area, until shelter-in-place is lifted,” the alert said.

Law enforcement officials Basalt Police Department, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Parks and Wildlife vehicles are at the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated.