Laura Benanti to perform at Theatre Aspen’s Spring Soirée

Laura Benanti.

Jenny Anderson/Courtesy photo

Theatre Aspen’s annual Spring Soirée benefit will bring Tony Award winner Laura Benanti to the stage at Paepcke Auditorium at 6 p.m. on March 12. Single tickets are on sale for the general public, the organization announced Friday.

Benanti said she plans to perform some “greatest hits” from musicals she has performed in (she boasts a baker’s dozen Broadway credits dating back to her debut in 1998 in “The Sound of Music” and has five Tony Award nominations to her name, including a win for “Gypsy”) but will also incorporate some more radio-popular tunes and personal tales.

“It’s a combination of just silly stories and songs that people love from the theater,” Benanti said in a phone call. “It’s a pretty relaxed environment.”

Think “cabaret” style — well, sort of, she added.

“I think sometimes, (with) ‘cabaret,’ when you hear that word, you think of a middle-aged woman in lace draped across a piano,” Benanti said. “That’s definitely not the vibe of my show. I want people to feel like they’re just in my living room, and I’m telling them jokes and singing songs to them, so it’s really informal, and by the end of it, I want us all to feel like we’re friends.”





In that vein, audiences can also expect a bit of engagement during the 45-minute concert, a format that Benanti said she appreciates because it reminds her of her time singing in church growing up and because of its intimate feel and versatility.

“It combines all of my loves, which is my interest in humans, in general, my desire to connect, to be of service and make people laugh, and then also to (do) improvisational humor,” Benanti said. “It’s pretty interactive, my shows, and, you know, much of the comedy that comes from it is l happening in that moment. And then, also, embodying the character in a song, so it’s kind of everything I love wrapped into one.”

Benanti’s extensive resume of theater credits is accompanied by a likewise-lengthy list of film and television roles, including recent appearances in “Worth” and “Tick, Tick … Boom!” on Netflix, “Younger” on TV Land and Paramount+ and the forthcoming “Life and Beth” on Hulu.

Todd Almond will take the reins on the concert’s musical direction and arrangements.

A paddle raise will follow the performance to support Theatre Aspen’s 2022 Apprentice Artist Company, according to a news release.

A limited number of single tickets are available at theatreaspen.org or by calling 970-300-4474. Some tickets are already allocated to donors who contributed $1,500 to $15,000 for tickets, recognition and a private or restaurant dinner.

kwilliams@aspentimes.com