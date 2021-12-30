Latest winter storm warning includes Aspen area, has snowfall totals nearing 3 feet by Saturday

Fresh snow on Aspen Mountain’s Silver Queen run on Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Aspen, Snowmass area until Saturday morning that could drop up to 3 feet of snow in the area.



Snowfall totals of nearly 3 feet by Saturday morning are in the latest winter storm warning, which includes the Aspen and Snowmass area, as the storm cycle continues to hit the Colorado high country.

In addition to feet of snow, bitter cold temperatures and high winds are in the forecast through Saturday morning as the next major winter storm rolls through, according to the National Weather Service.

The winter storm warning started at 11 p.m. Wednesday and by the time it is forecast to end at 5 a.m. Saturday, snow totals of 1 to 2 feet “with localized amounts up to 3 feet” are possible, making travel “very difficult to impossible,” according to the NWS update Thursday morning.

“Total snow accumulations of 12 to 25 inches, with localized amounts up to 3 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph,“ the NWS warns.

With the slow-moving storm, temperatures are expected to drop significantly with wind chills nearing minus-25 degrees in the next few days and overnight lows near or below zero. The high temperature Saturday in Aspen is forecast at 15 degrees and the overnight low at minus-1.





Avalanche danger remains high (level 4 of 5) in most of the Colorado mountains, and likely into Sunday. Backcountry travel is being discouraged accourding to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

After more than a week of snowfall to end December, the storm cycle is expected to end over the weekend with clear skies in the forecast starting Saturday afternoon and into early next week.