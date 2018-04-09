 Final Monday on the mountain (video) | AspenTimes.com

With Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk celebrating their closing day Sunday, April 8, Aspen Mountain and Snowmass are the last two Aspen Skiing Co. mountains standing. Both mountains are in their final week of operation for the winter season, which also means that this is the last week of The Drop-In. Join us for our final Monday episode as we see how conditions are holding up on the mountain after a wild weather weekend.