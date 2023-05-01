Last Day to Vote for Special District Campaigns

Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images

Tuesday is your last opportunity to vote for three special elections in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Aspen Fire Protection District, Aspen Valley Hospital District and Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District all have board seats up for election.

Registered voters have until 7 p.m. to drop off ballets in person. Be careful, though. Each election is accepting ballots at different locations.

For the Fire Board, 1,100 ballots had been processed by 5 p.m. Monday.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Aspen Fire District

Incumbent board President John Ward is vying with challengers Charles Cunniffe, Mike Lyons, and Jill St. John Wagner for two seats on the five-member board.





Voters can drop off their ballot that was mailed to them at the headquarters station, 420 E. Hopkins Ave., Tuesday, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

“As of 5 p.m. on Monday, May 1, election judges had processed approximately 1,100 ballots,” said Nikki Lapin, human resources director for the Aspen Fire Protection District.

For more information visit aspenfire.com/about/board-of-directors

The Aspen Valley Hospital District had 1,500 ballots turned in by Monday morning.

Courtesy of AVHF

Aspen Valley Hospital District

Drs. Greg Balko, Robert Hutton and Melinda Nagle are running for two open seats with four-year terms.

Voters can drop off their ballot that was mailed to them at the official Aspen Valley Hospital District drop box in the hospital’s east entrance vestibule.

Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day. The drop box is open 24 hours day and is for Aspen Valley Hospital election ballots only.

“AVH has received roughly 1,500 ballots as of this morning,” said Andrea Shaffran, executive assistant at the hospital, on Monday afternoon. “The results will be posted inside the east entrance vestibule, the ER entrance vestibule and the administration office door once ballots are tallied.”

For more information visit aspenhospital.org

With no drop box ahead of time for ballots, none had been counted as of Monday for the Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District.

by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.

Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District

Board President Leroy Duroux, Lari Goode, and Shelley Lundh Freeman are running for two seats with four-year terms.

Ballots can be taken to the Crown Mountain Bike Park Clubhouse in El Jebel, 495 Eagle County Drive, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. There is no drop box ahead of time for ballots, so no ballots have been counted thus far.

For more information visit crownmtn.org/boring-stuff (although it’s not necessarily boring).