Larissa Read wins Holy Cross Energy board seat

Larissa Read ran for the Holy Cross Energy board on the pledge of a clean energy future.

Special to the Daily

Holy Cross Energy voters have elected Larissa Read of Edwards by a wide margin to the open Northern District seat on the energy co-op’s board of directors. Results of the mail-in ballot election were made public early Sunday.

With 3,447 ballots received, Read claimed 39% of the vote. Michael Kaddatz of Eagle received 27%, David Campbell of Vail received 19% and Kenneth Wise of Edwards claimed 15%.

Read is the founder of Common Ground Consulting, LLC, which provides planning, facilitation, and project management services to environmental, nonprofit and government organizations. She co-facilitated the Climate Action Plan for the Eagle County community, as well as the stakeholder engagement for the City of Aspen Climate Action Plan. She currently serves as board chair for the Eagle River Watershed Council.

In a questionnaire submitted to the Vail Daily, Read said: “I want this job so that I can continue my service role to our community and help guide a leading regional utility into a low-carbon future. Holy Cross Energy has already taken a strong path toward clean energy, and I would like to engage, serve members, and support a state and national leader in the industry.”

When asked why she was the best candidate for the job, she said: “As a public servant and consultant, I have over 20 years of experience guiding communities and public officials through tough decisions that balance the needs of the human and natural environments.

“In my professional and volunteer work, I engage and listen to communities as they grow and change, and guide them as they make challenging and strategic decisions for their futures. I have worked with dozens of cities and towns, counties, federal agencies, and nonprofits, and I have proven experience in finding common values and solutions. Engagement with and responsiveness to members are some of Holy Cross Energy’s strengths, and my background will support and grow this area of their service to all of us.”

In the Southern District, one nominating petition was received from incumbent director Dave Munk. Absent challengers, Munk was re-elected by acclamation.

The board consists of seven directors who are elected to represent three geographic districts: The Western District with one director, the Northern District with four directors and Southern District with two directors. For more information on the HCE board of directors, including a map of districts, please click here.

The members of the Holy Cross board for 2019/2020 are:

Kristen Bertuglia, board member since 2012, representing the Northern District

Megan Gilman, board member since 2011, representing the Northern District

Adam Palmer, board member since 2009, representing the Northern District

Larissa Read, board member since 2019, representing the Northern District

Robert Gardner, board member since 2012, representing the Southern District

David Munk, board member since 2010, representing the Southern District

Clemons Kopf, board member since 2017, representing the Western District