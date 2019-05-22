Lake Christine Fire defendants plead guilty to misdemeanor, face 45 days in jail and $100k restitution

LAKE CHRISTINE FIRE CASE

July 3: Richard Miller and Allison Marcus went to Miller’s dad’s house in Missouri Heights and borrowed some weapons for a trip to the Basalt shooting range. Miller was firing a shotgun while Marcus fired a rifle. Marcus called 911 after a fire started shortly after 6 p.m. Law enforcement officials questioned them at the scene and Miller eventually acknowledged that tracer rounds were used in the rifle.

July 4: Miller and Marcus were given a summons in lieu of arrest on an initial charge of fourth degree arson, a misdemeanor, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office announced.

July 15: Miller and Marcus were arrested at Miller’s father’s residence in Missouri Heights and they were released on $7,500 bond each after charges of felony arson were filed against them as well as setting fire to woods or prairie.

July 22: Miller and Marcus entered not guilty pleas in Eagle County District Court. Miller’s trial was scheduled for May 28-June 7; Marcus’ trial was set for June 17-28.

April and May 2019: In pre-trial sparring over evidence, the attorneys for the defendants gained some major rulings. Eagle County District Judge Paul Dunkelman ruled Miller’s comment to investigators that he was aware of the fire ban couldn’t be admitted as evidence against Marcus. The judge also ruled that signs posted at the shooting range regarding the fire ban couldn’t be entered as evidence.

May 21: The DA’s office said a plea bargain was being negotiated.

May 22: Miller and Marcus pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charge of setting fire to woods or prairie