Lake Christine Fire defendants plead guilty to misdemeanor, face 45 days in jail and $100k restitution
July 3: Richard Miller and Allison Marcus went to Miller’s dad’s house in Missouri Heights and borrowed some weapons for a trip to the Basalt shooting range. Miller was firing a shotgun while Marcus fired a rifle. Marcus called 911 after a fire started shortly after 6 p.m. Law enforcement officials questioned them at the scene and Miller eventually acknowledged that tracer rounds were used in the rifle.
July 4: Miller and Marcus were given a summons in lieu of arrest on an initial charge of fourth degree arson, a misdemeanor, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office announced.
July 15: Miller and Marcus were arrested at Miller’s father’s residence in Missouri Heights and they were released on $7,500 bond each after charges of felony arson were filed against them as well as setting fire to woods or prairie.
July 22: Miller and Marcus entered not guilty pleas in Eagle County District Court. Miller’s trial was scheduled for May 28-June 7; Marcus’ trial was set for June 17-28.
April and May 2019: In pre-trial sparring over evidence, the attorneys for the defendants gained some major rulings. Eagle County District Judge Paul Dunkelman ruled Miller’s comment to investigators that he was aware of the fire ban couldn’t be admitted as evidence against Marcus. The judge also ruled that signs posted at the shooting range regarding the fire ban couldn’t be entered as evidence.
May 21: The DA’s office said a plea bargain was being negotiated.
May 22: Miller and Marcus pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charge of setting fire to woods or prairie to a misdemeanor
The defendants in the Lake Christine Fire pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge Wednesday and agreed to a possible sentence that will include 45 days in jail, 1,500 hours of community service, $100,000 each in restitution and five years of probation.
Richard Miller, 24, and Allison Marcus, 23, pleaded guilty to setting fire to woods or prairie. In return, the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s office dismissed three counts of felony arson and amended a felony count of setting fire to woods or prairie to a misdemeanor.
Assistant District Attorney Heidi McCollum said she talked to the victims of the fire Tuesday night. Three families in the El Jebel area lost their homes in the fire.
“All of the terms of these plea agreements touch on every one of the concerns of these victims,” McCollum said.
Eagle County District Judge Paul Dunkelman accepted the guilty pleas and conditionally accepted the proposed sentences. He said he wants to give the victims in the case a chance to comment before formal sentencing at a July 1 hearing.
Miller and Marcus were firing weapons at the Basalt shooting range shortly after 6 p.m. July 3 when the wildland fire broke out. Marcus called 911, expressed remorse for starting the fire, and she and Miller talked to investigators that evening.
The fire eventually burned 12,588 acres of private, state and federal lands; and forced the evacuations of thousands of residents.
Miller and Marcus, a couple, pleaded not guilty in late July. Miller was scheduled to go to trial on Tuesday and Marcus on June 17.
