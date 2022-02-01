Lack of interest in council election could save Basalt $12,000

The race for three town council seats in Basalt will be uncontested after no write-in candidate emerged by the deadline at 5 p.m. Monday, according to town clerk Pam Schilling.

Only three candidates took out petitions by the Jan. 24 deadline to run for the three seats. Incumbent Ryan Slack and political newcomers Dieter Schindler and Angela Anderson will serve four-year terms.

The next step in the process is to present the current Town Council with a resolution to cancel the April 5 election and declare the candidates as formally elected, Schilling said. The plan is to present the resolution to the council at its Feb. 8 meeting. The candidates still won’t take office until after the election. That could be as early as April 12, she said.

No other questions were on the municipal ballot. Canceling the mail-ballot election would save the town an estimated $12,000, according to Schilling.

Schindler ran for a council seat in the April 2020 election and fell short by just four votes. He has served on the town’s financial advisory board since summer 2020 and has become well acquainted with the town government’s finances and operations. That inspired him to run for council again, he said.





Schindler had mixed thoughts about the lack of a competitive race for the three seats. On the one hand, it will save him money because he won’t have to purchase yard signs and other campaign materials, he said. On the other hand, the town and candidates benefit from interaction during a campaign, Schindler said.

The Basalt Chamber of Commerce had scheduled a candidate forum for March 7. It is yet to be determined if that will evolve into an informal meet-and-greet or if the town will host its own introduction of the newest council members.

