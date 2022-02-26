Kudos & Kindness (Feb. 27, 2022): Cheers to Aspen Thrift Shop, Snowmass patrol, Aspen Deaf Camp

Aspen Camp of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing recently held a winter retreat with two days of snowshoeing.

Courtesy photo

Aspen Camp enjoys successful winter retreat

The Board of the Aspen Camp of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing would like to extend a huge thank you to three local individuals who contributed to the success of our recent 2022 Winter Retreat. Five deaf and two CODA (children of deaf adult) participants benefited from the care and quality of programming over Presidents Day Weekend offered by Lily and Robyn Joiner as well as Ryan Prince from the Aspen Art Museum.

After two beautiful days out snowshoeing, the participants enjoyed a special art project made possible by Ryan. We are excited to have added a winter program to our four season offerings for 2022.

Karen Immerso

Board treasurer, Aspen Camp

****





Thrift Shop ladies enrich valley life

Year in, year out, the ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop volunteer their time to sort through thousands of unwanted items to resale to the public. This magnanimous act of selflessness reduces waste at our dump and provides our community with the opportunity to buy wonderful “like-new” items at a fraction of their value.

In addition to the profound good “resale” provides, the monies raised are then donated to more than 100 local not-for-profits that use the Thrift Shop of Aspen grants to support thousands of valley residents in countless ways.

Summit54 salutes the Ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop for their service to our community and thanks them for their support of free summer academic and life enrichment programming in our Lower Valley.

Terri Caine

Summit54

*****

Food pantry could use some help

Help needed at the Aspen Food Pantry (across from Clark’s Market) on Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Join us to distribute food to fellow community members!

Amy Throm

Aspen

*****

Medical care and compassion

I was hit by another skier in Snowmass on Feb. 7. I wanted to thank the Snowmass ski patrol, the ambulance service, and the Aspen Valley Hospital for great care. At the hospital Dr. Frank told me a C-scan revealed a a serious bleed in the brain. Since Aspen had no neurology unit, she strongly recommended I fly by helicopter to St Anthony’s Hospital near Denver for care. I spent five days there and left in a stable condition. At all steps in the process people were kind, competent and caring. Thank you.

David DiCicco

Del Mar, California