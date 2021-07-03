Kudos & Kindness: AFD training good for community; JAS events, venue deserve a ‘here, here’

Aspen Fire’s training helps honor memory of a friend

This is a thank you letter to our community, Aspen Fire, Rick Balentine and Jeff Edelson. The Roaring Fork Valley Horse Council is pleased the Leslie Thomas Technical Large Animal Rescue Team training took place last weekend with success. We are glad to hear six counties participated in this training. RFVHC raised the funds from Leslie’s friends and family members to help the locals, the ranchers and landowners who may someday need the Aspen Fire Department and first responders to save the lives of their animals, properties and wandering wildlife.

Aspenite and RFVHC Board Member of Special Projects Leslie Thomas passed away last year and because of her intense caring for this kind of work — helping large animals — we wanted to let the community know how proud we are of this effort. Now, in missing our friend Leslie — we absolutely know that her family feels she has remained a part of our town, and for the rescue of animals, she would be so honored. If you are a first responder and if you and your family members want to learn more about how to handle large horses, please contact the Horse Council. We would be happy to help you feel comfortable safely leading a 1,200-pound animal.

Sincerely and thank you,

Karin Reid, Offield RFV Horse Council President

Aspen and Harbor Springs, Michigan

Here, Here to Jazz Aspen Snowmass’s commitment

As our Roaring Fork Valley is finally opening up to having live music concerts once again, it was with great pleasure that my wife, Karyn, and I got to hear the very talented Brazilian singer/songwriter and guitarist Badi Assad perform at the Here House in Aspen this past weekend.

Coming from a legendary family of musicians, her older brothers Sergio and Odair Assad are a much sought after classical guitar duo, Badi Assad hallmarks her talents not only as a guitarist of impeccable pedigree, (she has won numerous awards for both her guitar skills and songwriting) but as a singer/songwriter of distinction in the jazz and world-beat genre. In the mesmerizing hour that she played for the lucky audience that night, she shared wonderful stories of family, friends and music. Her voice was a true instrument as it wove in and through her amazing guitar accompaniment.

The Here House is a very fine venue for music, and if you have only had coffee there during the day you are definitely missing out on a place to enjoy beautiful music in the evening. Sound engineering that night was orchestrated by local jazz saxophonist Chris Harrison, an outstanding improvisational and classical musician himself. At the end of our musical adventure to South America, Badi was treated to a long standing ovation from her most receptive audience. I was lucky enough to have her autograph an older CD of hers that I have in my collection and I of course added a new CD to it. Many thanks again to Jimmy Horowitz and Jazz Aspen Snowmass for bringing this most remarkable musician to our valley.

Charles Andrade

Basalt