Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (Oct. 25, 2020)

Scholarships remain important to Thrift Shop’s mission

To Aspen Thrift Shop supporters,

The gorgeous fall days are a reminder that time is passing quickly and we are hoping to announce a re-opening date in the near future.

In the meantime, we ask you to help us continue to award scholarships to Aspen, Basalt and Roaring Fork high school graduates. The Aspen Thrift Shop has awarded such grants for over 50 years, totaling over one million dollars! Due to COVID-19, our assets have diminished and we may not be able to fund our scholarships this spring.

Colorado Gives is a simple option to make a donation: Coloradogives.org/thriftscholarships

Checks may be mailed to:

Aspen Thrift Shop

PO Box 126

Aspen CO 81612

No amount is too small and no matter how you choose to donate, you will receive a “thank you” with a donation receipt and our tax ID number.

We urge everyone to take a moment to admire our Thrift Shop award-winning windows. The mannequins are sporting graduation caps and gowns and are surrounded by terrific photos of past and present graduates.

Volunteers, Aspen Thrift Shop

A census success story

Although the 2020 census has ultimately come to a premature end, I would like to congratulate all of the current and former residents of Pitkin County for helping us to unofficially achieve a 100 % response rate for the county. (If you know you never personally responded and wonder how that’s possible, you were likely counted by proxy — someone told us, at the least how many people lived in your abode.) With the pandemic necessitating a stop, then restart, and ultimately a six-month “lookback” to April 1, this was obviously a very challenging and frustrating time to undertake the 2020 census.

I would like to personally thank the following individuals who went well above and beyond, helping me, a 2020 census enumerator (census taker) complete my work. Sincere thanks to: The Romero Group — Mark Viola, Andy Gautreau and Jim Korpela; Frias Property Management — Mike Duffy, Matt Bentley and Ben Wolff; Pyramid Property Advisors — Jeff Whistler, Zach Stevens and Glenn Adamson; Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority — Cindy Christiansen, Pam Gabel and Mark Nussmeier; Starwood Metro District — Heather Dresser, Mark Asher and Scott Ring; Aspen Skiing Co. — JT Weldon and Joe Nichols; Hotel Jerome — Begonia Platt and Belinda Oster; North of Nell — Lily Shah and Gail Otte; The Residences at the Little Nell, Grand Hyatt, Sotheby’s — Sally Shiekman and Andrew Ernemann; Preferred Property Management — Kyle Kapelli and Brian Torres; Douglas Elliman — Betsy Black and Brittanie Rockhill; Aspen West End Condo Association — Will Rutledge; National Forest Service — Scott Scisres; Alpine Property Management — Scott Hirsch; Watkins Property Management — Jeff Watkins; Concept 600 HOA — Jim Smith; The Agency — Mickey Krentz; also, Maddy Lieb, Craig Melville, Adam Rothberg, Lisa Thurston, Kim Keillin, Pam Moore, John Miller, Mark Hesselschwerdt, Dan Bunta, Glenn Horn, Kevin DeCarlo, Gary Johnson, Cathy Mann, Pitkin County mapping department, Alex Durant and finally, the Pitkin County assessor’s new user-friendly website!

Thank you again for taking the time to answer my repeated questions.

Tracy Murtagh

Aspen

Gratitude for Gratitude

Late last month, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Aspen Skiing Co. announced a new season pass structure intended to entice local snow sliders to visit the mountains when the resorts are traditionally not as crowded. While they were at it, they offered free seven-day Gratitude passes to certain essential frontline workers including all teachers up and down the Roaring Fork Valley.

Whether in-person or distant, educators have worked tirelessly to deliver the best possible programs under the circumstances and this gesture by Skico should not go unrecognized. Colorado Rocky Mountain School is truly grateful for its 67-year relationship with Skico and especially for providing something for us to look forward to in 2020. Thank you!

Colorado Rocky Mountain School

Carbondale